Ocean Park, Washington
July 8, 1932 — July 26, 2022
Nadine Long, of Ocean Park, Washington, passed away in Corvallis on July 26.
She was born July 8, 1932, in Corvallis, to Minnie (Thompson) and Edward Harmsen, and raised in Blodgett.
She graduated from Corvallis High School in 1950. She enrolled in, then graduated from, Oregon State University in 1954, and began a 27-year career as an elementary school teacher in Oregon, first in Perrydale, then Grand Ronde, next was Clatskanie — where she spent the majority of her career, and raised her family — and finally, in Knappa.
Nadine was an avid traveler who went on numerous journeys throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. She touched many people through both her travel, career and friendships. She retired from teaching in 1987 to move to Ocean Park.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Long, whom she met while in Perrydale; and her sister, Darlene “Duke” Anderson.
She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Frank, of Tucson, Arizona; son, Tom Long, of Camas, Washington; daughter, Cindy Long, of Ashland; son, Jim Long and his wife, Susan, of Corvallis; six grandchildren, Kacy Stripling, Jared Long, Willie Long, Jon Long, Rob Straw and Ryan Long; and three great-grandchildren, Mac Stripling, Nadine “Nadi” Stripling and Layla Long.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Arthritis Foundation.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
