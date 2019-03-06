Astoria
March 13, 1942 — Dec. 28, 2018
We will always miss you, we will always love you, and you will always be in our hearts.
Najat Abdelfadi passed away on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Her memorial will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. It will be at the Seaside Seventh-day Adventist Church, 145 N. Roosevelt Drive in Seaside, Oregon.
She is survived by her husband, Adel Abdelfadi; her three daughters, Esther Stamos, Nancy Banek and Margaret Ramberg; her two grandchildren, Harrison Taylor and Emily Stamos; and her two brothers and three sisters.
