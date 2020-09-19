Astoria
July 23, 1930 — Sept. 15, 2020
Nancy Ann Nelson, 90, died Sept. 15, 2020, in Astoria, Oregon.
Nancy was born in Astoria on July 23, 1930, to James and Harriet Shepherd Lovell. She grew up in a close-knit neighborhood on 17th Street, and graduated from Astoria High School in 1948.
On May 7, 1949, she married Walter Nelson. They were married 64 years until Walt’s death in 2014.
Nancy worked in banking. She started in the bookkeeping department at First National, now Wells Fargo Bank, when she graduated from high school. When Bank of Astoria opened, she was recruited to take over the bookkeeping area, and ultimately was in charge of operations until she retired in 1997.
After retiring from Bank of Astoria, she worked part-time keeping books for Astoria High School Scholarships.
She was active in Zontas and the Clatsop County Genealogical Society. Following retirement, she enjoyed visiting with her friends for regular lunch gatherings.
She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Astoria, and later Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Seaside.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Julie (Phil) Wynn; son, Phil (Becky) Nelson; grandchildren, David (Judi) and Caryn (Todd); and great-granddaughter, Isla. Granddaughter Amy died in 1992.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Clatsop Retirement Village for the end of life care they provided.
A family graveside service was held at Ocean View Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Amy’s Fund, Lutheran Community Services or Lower Columbia Hospice.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at caldwellsmortuary.com
