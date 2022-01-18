Warrenton
1948 — 2021
Nancy Faletti, of Warrenton, passed away in McMinnville, on Nov. 23, 2021, at the age of 73. She was born in April 1948, in Ontario, to Howard and Charlotte Kerr.
After she graduated from Grant Union High School in John Day, her parents moved to Pendleton. She was employed as a payroll clerk at Kerns Furniture in Pendleton after she graduated from Eastern Oregon College in La Grande in 1968 with an associate degree in business and accounting.
While visiting a college friend from Caldwell, Idaho, during the summer of 1970, she was introduced to Dennis Faletti, who taught music at Riverside High School in Boardman. They were married on July 31, 1971, at the Pendleton Free Methodist Church. She loved to tell the story about how hot it was that day: a record 113 degrees — so hot that the air conditioning quit at the end of the ceremony.
They moved to Warrenton in September 1972. She was employed as a loan officer at First Federal Savings and Loan Association in Astoria. When their son, Tony, was born in 1977, she took a leave of absence to be at home with him. At the Warrenton Grade School, she volunteered as a teacher assistant in his classes.
She eventually joined the workforce again as crafts supervisor at the Coast to Coast Store in Warrenton. After retiring from there, she became assistant secretary at the Fort Stevens State Park Military Museum bookstore from 1998 until 2018. She really enjoyed this job, because she loved talking to people. As a result, she made new friends from all over the U.S. who volunteered at Fort Stevens.
Sewing and gardening were her hobbies. She loved to sew, and was so happy when sitting at her machine making something for a relative or friend.
Gardening was a serious hobby. Anything she planted always grew well. She loved flowers, especially roses and dahlias. Her main project that she was so proud of was the 100 dahlias she planted in the backyard each year. She loved caring for them, and enjoyed creating bouquets to share with others.
Nancy enjoyed meeting new people, and for anyone who had just met her, it was love at first sight.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis; son, Tony; sister, Jackie (Doug) Smith, of Hermiston; nephew, Josh Smith, of Hermiston; niece, Amanda (Smith) Eggers, of La Grande; two great-nieces; and two great-nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lower Columbia Hospice or Clatsop Animal Assistance.
A gathering of family and friends will occur at the Warrenton Community Center on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.