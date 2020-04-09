Warrenton
Jan. 16, 1948 — March 29, 2020
On the morning of March 29, 2020, Nancy Marie Weiszhaar, of Warrenton, Oregon, passed away.
Nancy was born Jan. 16, 1948, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to Arlo and LaVonne Thompson. Nancy graduated from Central High School in 1966.
She married Lyle Weiszhaar in 1968, and they began their family and their journey. Nancy was a military spouse, a mother to her four children and she traveled the world with her husband and family during his military career.
Nancy had a beautiful and creative mind, and she was remarkably talented. She was an avid quilter. She made hundreds of quilts by hand, and strategically designed each one of them. She could cross stitch, paint, cook and bake. She loved decorating her home with all her collections, especially her own creations. If there was an empty spot, she would create something to fill it.
Nancy could make you laugh like no other with her silly noises, her crazy faces and she had a special nickname for all those she loved.
Nancy attended St. Francis de Sales Mission. She volunteered at The Harbor (Women’s Resource Center) and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. She was also a Catholic Daughter for many years.
Nancy is survived by her children, Rachael Gorton, David Weiszhaar, Rebecca Carroll and Paul Weiszhaar; her sister, best friend and loyal partner in crime, Kristi Steen; her brother, Joel Sohn; multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and very special friend, Stephanie Pless.
Services for Nancy will be held at a later date.
Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.
