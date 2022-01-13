Nathan Scott Lee, born April 23, 1945, in Corvallis, passed away Jan. 5, 2022, at his home, after a 37-year battle with an autoimmune disease.
Nathan grew up on a farm outside of Corvallis with his parents and six brothers and sisters. As a kid, he loved to tinker, invent and “improve” anything he got his hands on. Nathan had a thirst for knowledge and adventure, which lead to a life full of wonderful experiences.
In 1965, he married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Welch. Soon after, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, and sent to Vietnam. After his return, Nathan chose to remain in the military. He had 23 successful years as a pilot in the Army before being medically discharged and moving back to Oregon.
More recently, he spent a few years as pastor of the Olney Community Church, where he enjoyed sharing his faith, studying God’s word and sharing fellowship until his health declined.
He was an avid sailor, ham radio operator and coffee enthusiast. Nathan was a kindhearted man who cared deeply for his family, and was a good friend to all who knew him.
Nathan is survived by his wife, Nancy (Welch) Lee; his three daughters, Tammy Talabesky, of Long Beach, California, Naté Smilay, of Westchester, New York, and Lorna Hawkins, of Astoria. Nathan is also survived by six grandchildren, Laurel Talabesky, of Long Beach, Naomi and Ryan Smilay, of Westchester, and Nate, Caleb and Audrey Hawkins, of Astoria. He leaves behind many other family members and countless friends who dearly loved him.
We would like to thank all who visited or sent encouraging messages during his last days. We’d also like to thank Lower Columbia Hospice.
The family will have a private ceremony at a later date.
