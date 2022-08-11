A pillar of Astoria’s community and beloved friend to many, Nathan Wallace Bucholz died Aug. 4, 2022. He was 58 years old.
Nate was born in Eugene, Oregon, on Oct. 28, 1963 to Sidney and DeAnne Bucholz. He moved to Astoria in his 20s, and devoted much of his heart and time to theater. When not at the theater, he spent his time helping and guiding others.
Many who had lost hope in the world called Nate a friend due to his optimism and ability to provide a sense of security and comfort. He was a respected staff member at Tongue Point Job Corps Center, guiding youth to better paths. His presence in this community will be sorely missed.
Nate is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his son, Sam Bucholz; his daughter, Linda Brown; and his four brothers, Sid, Jerry, Steve and Dean Bucholz.
A memorial service and potluck will be held on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Astor Street Opry Company, 129 W. Bond St.
