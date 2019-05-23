Seaside
Nov. 26, 1955 — March 23, 2019
Neal A. “Andy” Wyatt passed peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at his home in Seaside, at the age of 63, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Angeline. He was the loving father of Gabriel and Jonathan, and proud grandfather of Lillian and Levi.
Andy will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, distinguished mental health counselor, sharp-witted, hunter and fisherman.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St. in Cannon Beach, Oregon.
