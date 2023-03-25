Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Neil Varian Jenson was born to Eugene and Vivian Jenson in New Rockford, North Dakota, on March 21, 1948. He passed away on March 19 in his home in Astoria. Neil celebrated his birthday in heaven this year.
He was raised on River Drive in New Rockford and went to school at New Rockford Central High School, where he received his diploma.
Upon graduation, Neil entered the U.S. Army. He was a member of the 101st Airborne Division, called the Screaming Eagles. He worked as a mechanic, and he was a good one. After his enlistment, he was sent to Vietnam and served two tours.
Upon his return in 1971 to Astoria, he met and married Katherine Dickson, whom he later divorced. The children of this marriage are Frank Jenson, of Portland; Joseph (Heather) Jenson, of Astoria; and David (Francene) Jenson, of Hillsboro. Neil’s grandchildren are Tyler, Jaden and Clay, of Portland; Brandon, of Seaside; Kylie, of Bend; Gunnar and Madison, of Astoria; Jocelyn, of Vancouver, Washington; Eric, of Astoria; and Irie, of North Mankato, Minnesota.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Valerie Svendsen, of Sitka, Alaska; Nina (Tom) Thoreson, of Voltaire, North Dakota; Eugene (Donna) Jenson, of Velva, North Dakota; Andy (Kathi) Jenson, of Huachuca City, Arizona; Nora (Allen) Bergstad, of Bismarck, North Dakota; Joyce (Armann) Anderson, of Velva; GaeMari (Kevin) Thomas, of Velva; Gloria (Darrell) Sauvageau, of Washburn, North Dakota; Julie (Gary) Kutz, of Carrington, North Dakota; Kay (Ken) Knodel, of Mandan, North Dakota; Joel (Dawn) Jenson, of Astoria; Amy (Keith) Heisler, of Velva; Lisa (Rob) Marcotte, of Sykeston, North Dakota; and Christine (Jay) Diemert, of Stanley, North Dakota; and many nieces and nephews.
Neil was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Vivian Jenson; nephews, Duane and Jerry Jenson; and niece, Tracy Thoreson.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
