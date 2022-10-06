Rose Lake, Idaho
Dec. 4, 1933 — Sept. 22, 2022
Nelson E. Taylor died peacefully on the first day of fall at Rose Lake, Idaho, where he resided with his daughter and son-in-law.
He was born Dec. 4, 1933, in Thomas, Oklahoma, to Adina and Clifton Taylor. The oldest of three boys, he received his first bicycle on his seventh birthday. Before he could learn to ride it, the little neighbor girl, Jackie Self, hopped on it and rode it away. Twelve years later, he would marry her on her high school graduation day.
Nelson loved football. He was the Thomas High School Terrier football captain, winning two state championships. That led to a football scholarship to the University of Oklahoma, where he played center his freshman year. The football coach told Nelson, “You have to choose between football and pharmacy school.” He wisely chose pharmacy school.
After marrying his high school sweetheart, Jaqueline (Jackie) Self in 1952, he transferred to Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, Oklahoma. Graduating with a doctor of pharmacy degree in 1955, the young couple moved to Boise, Idaho, where their first daughter, Lucinda (Cindy), was born. There he was offered a job as Joe Albertson’s first pharmacist, working on State Street. Robin, their second daughter, was born during those Albertson’s years in Boise.
Joe Albertson was a good mentor, and encouraged Nelson to start his own drug store. In 1962, he and Jackie opened the first of eight drugstores, Super Thrift Drugs, the first one located in Nampa, Idaho. He made sure it had an old fashioned soda fountain, like the one he had worked at in high school, and employed many young people in their first jobs.
Nelson and Jackie were “people” people, enjoying entertaining others in their home and being involved in the community. Nelson was involved in the Elks Lodge, Civitan, Rotary, was on city of Nampa committees and with his church.
In 1979, with an empty nest, they sold their drug stores and moved to Astoria for their next great adventure. Working at Steinbach’s drugstore in downtown Astoria, he met fellow pharmacists Patty Chow and Cathy Loomis. They and their husbands, Felix and Terry, remained friends the rest of his life. Bob and Aletha Westerberg were also great friends.
After a few years, he purchased Johnson Drug in Warrenton, where he and Jackie worked side by side. When she ran for the Legislature, he was her biggest supporter, posting campaign signs and going door to door on the campaign trail.
Eventually Rite Aid bought out Johnson Drug, and Nelson worked for them at the end of his career, always enjoying every customer and their friendship.
When Jackie fell ill from cancer, he retired to help care for her. They crammed in many fun trips in the years between her cancer diagnoses, and lived life to the fullest. Traveling in their motor home, they visited family, friends and places they wanted to see. They were married 52 years before her death. This year would have been their 70th wedding anniversary.
In retirement, Nelson volunteered, giving tours and driving the old trolley through Astoria during summer months, an activity he truly enjoyed.
He married Gloria Jones in 2015. They separated prior to his death.
Nelson leaves behind his oldest daughter, Cindy Shannon (Tim), of Rose Lake, Idaho; daughter, Robin Taylor, of Pahoa, Hawaii; his brother, Warren, of Chandler, Arizona; grandchildren, Brigid Taylor (Casey), Jill Carter (Nick) and Patrick Shannon (Timmy); five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.