Astoria
May 9, 1926 — April 18, 2021
Our beloved Nicholas “Nick” Dan Zafiratos, longtime Astoria resident, passed away on April 18 in Riverview, Florida. He was 94.
Nick was born on May 9, 1926, in Mill City, to Dionysius (Dan) and Roubina Zafiratos, who had emigrated from Greece in 1923.
He grew up in the Portland area, entering grade school only speaking the Greek language. He quickly excelled at school, skipping a grade, and graduated from Jefferson High School.
When Nick was just 18, he joined the U.S. Army during World War II, where he achieved the rank of staff sergeant, and served as a tank commander. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge, as well as in the Ardennes, German and central European theaters. He received several Medals of Honor for his service.
After Nick was honorably discharged, he worked as a railroad engineer to help support his parents and younger brother. He then attended the University of Oregon, Oregon State University and Willamette University, where he graduated top of his class and received a law degree in 1955. His second-year classmates honored him by electing him class president at Willamette University College of Law.
While working in Pendleton in 1956, he met his future wife, Virginia “Ginny” Ann Swart. They were married in the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Portland in 1957.
Nick began his law career as assistant city attorney in Salem, first with the welfare and recovery division and later with the state forestry board.
In 1960, Nick and Ginny moved to Astoria. Nick went into private practice and opened his own law firm in 1960. He was appointed deputy district attorney of Astoria and then municipal judge.
Later, attorney Steve Roman joined him, and they formed the successful Zafiratos & Roman partnership, which served the community for many years.
Nick was a dynamic attorney, and well respected by other attorneys, judges and law enforcement throughout the state. He was known as someone you would call “if you were in trouble.”
Many younger attorneys have stated that they would often go observe his “brilliance” in the courtroom, and that he taught them so much. He was very passionate about his clients, and truly loved his profession.
In his later years, while in a restaurant or walking downtown, former clients would often come up and thank him for what he did for them. It was awe-inspiring, and made you realize what a difference just one person can make in someone’s life.
Nick was a member of the Oregon State Bar and Oregon State Bar Disciplinary Board from 1993 through 1995. He was appointed chairman of the board in 1995.
Nick was also very active as a member of the Astoria community. He served as the exalted ruler for the Elks, a port commissioner for the Port of Astoria, was on the board of directors for the Astoria Golf & Country Club, a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and a member of the Greek Civil Group American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association.
Nick loved to travel, golf, fly his Cessna, watch football (loved his Oregon Ducks!) read and spend time with his family and friends.
In retirement, Nick and Ginny enjoyed spending summers in Astoria and winters in their Palm Desert, California, home. He also enjoyed volunteering as a guide on the Astoria Riverfront Trolley.
Nick will be remembered for his sense of humor, (the best one-liners!) his feistiness, great conversation and stories, kindness, compassion and, of course, his love for a great “dirty martini.”
He also was a big animal lover, and often brought home strays and rescues from his office. They almost always became members of the Zafiratos family (except for “Petunia” the skunk!).
Nick was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Ginny; brothers, Spiro (1925), and Chris, (2004); and niece, Diana Nicole Zafiratos, (2019).
Survivors include his daughters, Ann Zafiratos, of Santa Barbara, California, Molly (Kevin) Koehnke, of Riverview, Florida, and Jane Zafiratos (Drew), of Warrenton.
Nick had four grandchildren, Claire Fletcher (Jacob Kneuer), Connor Koehnke and Niko and Evan Augustin. In addition, special friend Dee Chisum, her daughter, Terri Opsahl, and many friends and family. Nick (i.e. Dad, Papou) was “one of a kind” and will be dearly missed.
A Greek Orthodox funeral and reception was held May 7. The family requests that you make donations in Nick’s honor to the Clatsop County animal shelter (or adopt a rescue) or donate to Camp Kiwanilong in Warrenton.
A big “thank you” to Nick’s longtime caregivers at Clatsop Care Retirement Village for their great care and companionship.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary in Astoria was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
