Seaside
July, 4, 1950 — Nov. 1, 2022
Nick Toyas passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 1.
Nick was the son of the late Peter and Mary LaPorta Toyas. Nick spent most of his youth in the Newark, New Jersey area. He graduated from John F. Kennedy High School. His best memory of his high school years was being an athlete and member of the state championship football team in 1968.
He later attended Kean University in Union, New Jersey. After attending Kean University, Nick was accepted into the National University of Health Sciences, where he successfully received his doctor of chiropractic degree in December 1981.
In 1983, Nick moved to Seaside and opened Toyas Chiropractic Center, where he enjoyed serving the local community for 39 years. Being a chiropractor was Dr. Nick's true calling in life. He loved working with his patients and serving the community.
Nick met and married Teena Brown Toyas in 1984, his beloved wife of 38 years. Nick and Teena had three children, James Nicholas Toyas of Seaside, Peter Alexander Toyas, who preceded his father in death, and Analynda Nickol Toyas Wells (Daniel) of Hillsboro.
Dr. Nick loved his family, his patients, his country, surfing, karate, Brazilian jiu jitsu and Southern, Greek and Italian dishes. His true passion was to help individuals find health through chiropractic principles. He will be missed by his family, patients and community.
Nick is also survived by his sister, Rose Garbooshian; nephews Nicky (MaryAnn) and Tony; and nieces Tina (Ken) and Lisa (Victor) Bemis, all residing in New Jersey. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Lola and Lexi Toyas, of Knappa. Another sister, Lou LaFerra, preceded him in death.
The Toyas family would like to thank the staff of Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Hospital Medical Center; as well as Dr. Aaron Sasaki, Dr. Joshua Remick, his special friend, Matt Brien, his many patients, friends and family who were special to Dr. Nick.
The Toyas family is requesting that all memorial donations, in lieu of flowers or gifts, be made to the Peter Alexander Toyas (PAT) Fund through the Clatsop Community College Foundation at 1651 Lexington Ave., Astoria, OR 97103. Please contact Angela Hunt via email at ahunt@clatsopcc.edu for further information.
Teena and Jayme Toyas and Analynda Toyas Wells would like to invite all friends, patients, family and others to a dual celebration of life for Nick and Peter Toyas on Sunday. The event will be held at Patriot Hall on the Clatsop Community College campus, 1651 Lexington Ave., from 3 to 5 p.m.
The portrait of Nick Toyas was created by his precious beloved daughter, Ana Toyas Wells.