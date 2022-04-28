Seaside
Oct. 6, 1998 — April 21, 2022
Noah M. Brien passed away at the age of 23 on April 21, 2022, while working in Idaho and chasing his dreams of becoming a lineman.
Noah grew up in Clatsop County and graduated from Seaside High School in 2017, where he earned many awards, including most valuable player for football and Homecoming king.
He went on to attend Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College in Asheville, North Carolina. Noah attended Northwest Line Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee/Vocational Outside Line Training Academy and graduated second top in his class in December 2021. He worked at Dutch Bros., Brew 22, Carpet Corner and Cottage Keeper before entering the line trade.
Noah had an unmatched work ethic and skill set. He made lifelong friends everywhere he worked and always had encouraging words and the biggest smile for the people he served.
He and his brother went on a mission trip to Kenya, Africa, and he touched many lives there and made many lifelong relationships, including a sponsor child with the same birthday as his, Olivia.
Noah loved Jesus, and he knew where he was going when this day came. He was rooted in a solid foundation of love for Christ and all of mankind.
He loved adventure and was an avid sportsman. Hunting, fishing and working on the farm were his favorite hobbies, and he was blessed with many friends and family who are left with wonderful memories of those adventures with him.
He leaves behind two loving parents, Jessica (Reed) and Mark Brien, who love him more than words can express. He also leaves behind younger siblings he absolutely adored, and was extremely proud of, U.S. Army Pvt. First Class Jonah Brien, who is stationed at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Hannah Brien, Stephen Brien Jr. and Zachariah Brien; as well as two loving step-parents, Stephen and Brandy; a cousin he loved more like a sister, Brittany Brien; countless other cousins and uncles; two grandfathers he adored, Billy Reed and Jim Brien; and two grandmothers, Madeleine Reed and Nadine Brien. Noah was blessed with the friendship of Hunter Thompson. They had a relationship that was unmatched in fun, conversation, adventures and genuine brotherly love.
A public service will be held for Noah on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds. Dress in your jeans and cowboy boots in honor of Noah.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Noah’s account at the Seaside branch of Columbia Bank or to the GoFundMe account in his name to provide trade school and Vocational Outside Line Training Academy scholarships.
