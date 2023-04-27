Astoria
Feb. 18, 1943 — Feb. 20, 2023
Norman Dwight Davis Jr. peacefully passed away at home in Astoria, surrounded by his wife of 57 years, Jeannette Gran Davis, and their son, Matthew Davis. Norman succumbed to a recent cancer diagnosis.
Norman was born on Feb. 18, 1943, and raised in the California central valley community of Modesto. He was a third-generation member of the local Danish Brotherhood of America organization.
Through his younger years, he worked in the family-owned M&M Distribution Co. After high school graduation, and spending the summer with extended family in Denmark, Norman developed his lifelong love of sailing.
Norman graduated from Chico State College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He was also a member of Delta Sigma Pi fraternity.
While at Chico State, he met his wife-to-be, Jeannette. Witnessed by their many family members and friends, they married in 1966 in Gilroy, California.
After college, Norman enlisted in the U.S. Army, and graduated from Officer Candidate School in 1967. He served two years at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Soon thereafter, he joined the Army Reserve, and retired as a lieutenant colonel in 1993.
After serving in the regular Army, he and his wife settled in Modesto, where they raised their son. His working career was as an auditor appraiser first for Stanislaus County, and thereafter with the state of California.
For several years, the family’s Modesto home was open to invited foreign exchange students placed through the American Field Service. The relationships forged with foreign students would become a lifelong benefit and joy for Norman and his family.
In their travels, Norman and his wife discovered Astoria, where the Columbia River meets the Pacific Ocean. In 1999, they retired in Astoria, and became active members of the community. Norman was a volunteer with the Astoria Lions Club, the Military Officers Association of America, the Clatsop Cruise Hosts, the Lower Columbia Danish Society and the Northwest Steam Society.
He and Jeannette traveled extensively in their retirement, taking trips to Europe, Australia, Quebec and other Canadian provinces, and many visits to Portugal and to Norman’s brother’s home in the Azores.
Two of Norman’s favorite pastimes were playing cards with a seasoned pinochle group, and another was going to morning coffee with his dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman Davis Sr. and Doris Mathieson.
Norman is survived by his wife, Jeannette; his son, Matthew Davis, of Monterey, California; his granddaughters, Kaitlin Davis and Ashlyn Davis; his sister, Nancy Huntley, of Modesto; his brother, Jim Davis, of Terceira Island in the Azores; and nieces, nephews and numerous cousins. Also surviving their “American Dad” are exchange students, Kellie Kerin, of Australia, Nicolas Trepanier, of Quebec, and Sarah Clarke Werner, formerly of Sweden, and now of Florida.
A memorial service will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on June 11 at Camp Rilea in Warrenton.
Norman’s family requests that any memorial donations be made to the Astoria Lions Club or the Columbia River Maritime Museum.