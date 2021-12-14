Norman (Norm) Kujala passed away at his home on Nov. 21, 2021, after celebrating his 57th anniversary with his wife, Judy, and daughter, Marie.
Norm was born on July 18, 1931, in Astoria to his parents, Heino and Helmi. His parents and older brother, Donald, preceded him in death.
Norm spent much of his time growing up on the docks in Uppertown. Norm got his start fishing setting nets for salmon and then selling his catch to the Union Fishermen’s Cooperative Packing Co.
As a sophomore at Astoria High School, Norm built his own gillnet boat in shop class. He fished this boat on the Columbia River in high school, and would ultimately fish a good portion of his life.
He owned and fished a trawler for bottomfish off the Oregon Coast for over two decades. And while his fishing adventures took him from salmon fishing in Bristol Bay, Alaska, to tuna fishing as far south as Mexico, he loved gillnetting for salmon off Astoria the most.
Norm served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He then went to Oregon State University and earned a master’s degree in oceanography — even researching and authoring published books on the subject.
It was at Oregon State that he met his wife, Judith Kujala (Palmberg). They were married in 1964. They settled in Warrenton, and Norm continued to commercial fish, and built a small processing facility called Oregon Ocean Seafoods in 1978. This later became Skipanon Brand Seafoods.
Norm enjoyed his work with Gideons International and the jail ministries in Clatsop County. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Mark, and his wife, Alana; son, Paul, and his wife, Renee; son, Andy; and daughter, Marie.
Norm has two nieces, Sharon Kujala and Mary Sorenson, and two nephews, Darren Palmberg and Jason Palmberg. Norm was also blessed with four grandchildren, Alma, Karlie, Charlie and Kaia.
A celebration of Norm’s life will be held in 2022. The family wants to thank all of those who have shared stories and condolences. Norm will be missed dearly.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.