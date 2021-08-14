Warrenton
April 24, 1953 — July 30, 2021
Norman Rolland Forney Jr. was born April 24, 1953, in Astoria, to Norman Sr. and Idamae (Haglund) Forney.
He graduated from Warrenton High School in 1971, and made Clatsop County his home. He made a career at Cavenham mill in the planner department, and later worked at the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Norm has always been a believer in the Lord; he often attended the early service, and found God in his own way.
Norm’s first love would be his family. He made it very clear that he loved his children and grandchildren. He never hesitated to say “I love you” loud and proud, and then “I love you more,” along with a big hug.
The proudest of his days were the arrival of his grandkids; he was in awe. “Papa Norm” loved making things for and with them: airplanes, forts, go-carts, bikes, jewelry boxes, knives and swords. Norm was also an uncle, and the favorite at that. He loved all his nieces and nephews deeply.
Part of his charm was his sense of humor and love of life. The Fourth of July was his absolute favorite holiday. He always made an effort to be in the parade with a funny float, four-wheelers or a fast car. As a family man, and a child at heart, everyone was invited over for a barbecue and a fireworks show.
Biggest, loudest, fastest was really how he operated. His second love would be muscle cars and hot rods. Norm loved going to car shows for fun and inspiration. He always had a car in the garage, something to restore or wrench on, and would pass this love on to his grandsons. It gave him something to do, and he was good at it.
He also enjoyed time spent at the Woodburn Dragstrip, and was able to race a few times in his prime. He would never turn down a chance to leave a little rubber on the pavement.
Norm will also be remembered for his love of music. The classic rock of the 1970s would lead him into deep discussions with his kids about the meaning of life, love and the words of the songs. His favorite bands — Journey, REO Speedwagon, Eagles, Lynyrd Skynyrd — could be heard from the open windows of his hot rods and in his living room, as well.
He could always find a way to connect through music, cars, sports or any of life’s simple pleasures. He will be missed during the simple times, and remembered while we are enjoying the little things.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Idamae and Norm Forney.
Norm is survived by his children, Jennifer (Darren) Smith, of Knappa, Lindsey Forney, of Warrenton, and Andy (Alicia) Forney, of Warrenton; along with seven grandchildren, Damon and Brock Smith, Parker and Brayden Greenawald and Kadence, Quinn and Carsyn Forney; his sister, Willi Anne (Mike) Bechtolt, of Warrenton; cousin, Douglas (Myrna) Forney, of Magna, Utah; his aunt, Marie Haglund, of Knappa; and special friends, Terry Wheatley, Bob Sears, Richard Corder, Jawna Bowerman and his dog, “Max.”
Until we see you again, we love you more!
A celebration of life is planned for Aug. 29 at the Warrenton Community Center from 1 to 4 p.m. The family would love for you to share the great memories.
