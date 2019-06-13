Warrenton
Sept. 15, 1928 — June 5, 2019
Norman Rolland “Buck” Forney Sr., 90, died peacefully at home with his family in Warrenton, Oregon, June 5, 2019. He was born Sept. 15, 1928, in Lapeer, Michigan, to John Forney and Gladys Hanlin.
The Forney family of eight moved to Hammond, Oregon, in 1933, and in 1947 Norm graduated from Warrenton High School. He made a career at the Clatsop County road department, where he later retired as the superintendent of roads.
Norman married his best friend, Idamae Haglund, Oct. 30, 1948, in Astoria, Oregon. Idamae passed away on July 25, 2006, in Warrenton, Oregon, at the age of 81. They had been married 57 years.
Norman was a master Mason, and belonged to Gateway Masonic Lodge for over 60 years. He was also a member of the Elks, and attended Warrenton Christian Church.
Norm enjoyed, most importantly, time spent with family. He also loved camping, hunting, fishing, crabbing and playing cards. He loved playing with his great-grandchildren and watching them play sports.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Hugh and Jack; and his sisters, Geneva, Charlotte and Margaret.
Norm is survived by his two children, Willi Anne (Mike) Bechtolt and Norman Forney Jr., both of Warrenton, Oregon; five grandchildren, Kimberlee Zweibohmer, Erin Challenger, Jennifer (Darren) Smith, Lindsey Forney and Andrew Forney (Alicia); nine great-grandchildren, Riley, Olivia, Chelsea and Ethan Challenger, Parker and Brayden Greenawald, Damon and Brock Smith and Quinn Forney; and special friends, Rita Robertson and Allen Mattila.
A private viewing was held at Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary on June 6, 2019. There is no memorial planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lower Columbia Hospice.
