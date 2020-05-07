Warrenton
April 14, 1936 — April 13, 2020
Oleane Lila Seale-Martin was born April 14, 1936, in a tent near Hobbs, New Mexico, thus beginning her lifelong love of camping and cooking over an open fire.
Oleane was the first daughter born to Zelda and J.C. Seale during the peak of the Great Depression. J.C. and Zelda pieced together subsistence living between New Mexico, Texas and California.
J.C. found work as a welder building ships for the U.S. Navy near San Francisco, and Oleane attended elementary school provided by the U.S government for essential laborers. Oleane always spoke fondly of her teachers and the friends she made in the housing communities.
With a little money in his pocket, J.C. moved his family into the remote coast range west of Eugene, Oregon. Oleane was off the grid, and her family was totally self-sufficient. This is how Oleane began her passion for growing and canning food, making her own laundry soap and enjoying the simplicity of life.
Singing hymns and Southern folk songs were an important family tradition. Oleane was also an avid reader her whole life, devouring books by Gene Stratton Porter, Jack London, Jean Kirkpatrick and her beloved Bible.
After graduating from Crow High School in 1954, Oleane trained as a nurse’s assistant at a local hospital. That same year she married Henry L. Martin of Westport, Oregon, and they made their home on the dikelands of Clatskanie. Henry preceded Oleane in death in May 1997.
Henry and Oleane continued a self-sufficient lifestyle by growing a very large vegetable garden and raising a few cattle and pigs. Oleane continued to preserve the family’s food and a pantry full of gleaming Ball Mason jars gave her great pleasure and satisfaction.
In later years she canned fresh tuna with her son-in-law, Brian Sigler. Those moments were treasured memories for the both of them. Oleane was feeding her family organic before organic was valued. Farm-to-table was nothing new to Henry and Oleane.
Oleane was also very skilled with crocheting and knitting. For years Oleane made hundreds of small rugs from strips of sheeting. These rugs were colorful and durable, and were sold in several locations in Columbia and Clatsop counties.
Oleane was extremely hard-working, industrious and creative; always friendly and generous, with a passion for helping others.
Oleane is survived by her brothers, Doyle Seale, of Vancouver, Washington, and Tony Seale, of Phoenix, Arizona; three daughters, Shirley Cox, of White Salmon, Washington, Kimberly Fisher, of Vernonia, and Joy Sigler, of Gearhart; and five grandchildren, Jacqueline, Jeremy, Kelsey, Josiah and Hannah.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Celebrate Oleane today, and plant some vegetable seeds, pick a bouquet of lilacs, forgive someone who genuinely asks, mend something that is broken but still useful, bake some bread, take a casserole to someone in need, sing a favorite hymn — and that is celebrating a life well lived.
