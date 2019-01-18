Klamath Falls
Sept. 5, 1920 — Oct. 18, 2018
Orabelle Bruneau, born Sept. 5, 1920, in New Plymouth, Idaho, passed away Oct. 18, 2018, in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
She was a graduate of Fruitland High School in Fruitland, Idaho, and attended Links School of Business in Boise, Idaho. After marrying Robert Rhodes, they were blessed with two children, Julie and James. They moved to Klamath Falls, where they were active in the livestock business.
Her fulfilling career with U.S. Bank began in Klamath Falls, continued as a loan officer in Portland and Astoria, and concluded as manager of the Warrenton branch in 1982. That same year she married Capt. Joe Bruneau, a Columbia River Bar Pilot. They enjoyed traveling to numerous masters tournaments and marine pilot conventions. Orabelle volunteered with the Friends of the Columbia River Maritime Museum and at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. In 2014, she moved to southern Oregon to be near family.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie, and son-in-law, Sam Henzel; a son, James C. Rhodes; a stepson, David Bruneau and his wife, Chrys; granddaughters, Francine Henzel and Alexis Henzel and her husband, Haloti Tukuafu; and a great-granddaughter, Suliana Tukuafu. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, and brothers, Earl Walker and Jesse Walker.
At her request, no services were held. She is greatly missed and appreciated as a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
