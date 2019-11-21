Astoria
May 22, 1936 — Nov. 12, 2019
On Nov. 12, 2019, Rosie Foss passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis and cardiac disease.
She was born on May 22, 1936, in Nabas Aklan, Philippines. She graduated from high school and moved to Manila, Philippines, to pursue fashion design and cosmetology. She often told stories that she "walked a 100 miles all over the villages to give new hair styles."
She worked hard as a child to help provide for her family in the Philippines. She sewed, designed clothes and was a hairstylist. She was her family's provider since she was 10 years old.
She married Colby Hooper Foss Sr. on June 19, 1967, in Manila, Philippines. Soon after she married, they relocated to Merizo, Guam, where her husband supervised Piti Power for the Navy. They owned a retail store in Guam where she was able to bring in fashion from all over Asia as well as groceries and fishing equipment.
She enjoyed the Chomorro and Filipino culture, celebrating fiestas and many social gatherings. She loved going to the beach, having barbecues, fishing and learning about the culture of Guam.
Soon after her husband retired from Piti Power, they relocated to the Pacific Northwest in 1977, moving to Appleton, Washington. They bought a farm and began to raise animals, grow a garden and raise their three children. She became involved with the farming community, gardening and the Lyle, Washington, women's club.
On Dec. 6, 2006, she retired from Bornstein Seafoods. She was part of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association chapter in Astoria and the Filipino Association.
After she retired, she continued to garden, spend time with her grandchildren, and her special friends, Kitty Carr, Gloria Coffee, Vi Torres, Armie Rasgo, Ludy Crane and Celina Bowley. She enjoyed being a member of Bethany Free Lutheran Church.
She loved her children and grandchildren — they were her world. She taught them the traditions of the Philippines and family values.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Colby Foss Sr.; her brothers, Mansing Ordaniel and Lucring Ordaniel; and her sister, Angelina Sumanting.
She leaves behind, her daughters, Roseby Foss and Cati Foss; sons Colin Foss, John Foss and Colby Foss Jr.; grandchildren Addison Foss, Cadence Foss, Thomas Foss and Colby Foss; sister Melody Gumboc; brother Billy Ordaniel; cousins Celina, Ed, Glen and Michelle Bowley and Shirley Felton; nieces Nimfa Andrews, Melisa Pajes, Gail Endrina (Richard), Lena Jimenez (Jimmy), Mareitta, Sharolyn and Radford Salas, Michelle Sanchez, Mericris Ordaniel, Mike Balidio, Clementia Autentcio and Teresa, Sarah, Cody and Kolyn Lachica; and many more cousins and nieces.
Visitation will be held Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hughes-Ransom Mortuary in Astoria.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Bethany Free Lutheran Church in Astoria, with a visitation starting one hour prior at 9 a.m.
Please visit hughes-ransom.com to sign the online guest book.
