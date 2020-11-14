Astoria
May 11, 1949 — Oct. 27, 2020
Pamela J. Norlin passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Astoria, Oregon. She was 71.
Pam was born in Astoria on May 11, 1949, and was the daughter of Arvi and Sylvia Hynen. She grew up in Svensen and graduated from Knappa High School in the Class of 1967.
Pam met her true love, Tommy Norlin, in February 1969, and they married on Sept. 12, 1970.
Pam worked for several doctors’ offices, the Oregon Youth Authority, and completed her career at the state Department of Human Services, Child Welfare, in Astoria.
Pam and Tom loved classic cars and most of all, their dogs. They were their kids. To name just a few, there was “Dolly,” “Precious,” “Kelly,” “Katie” and “Sterling.”
Tommy preceded Pam in death. They leave behind their goddaughter, Christi Schmidt; godson, Cody Schmidt; and god “brats” Skyler and Brooklyn Schmidt, all residing in Scappoose, Oregon.
She is also survived by a sister, Judy Flues, of Astoria; a sister-in-law, Marge Norlin, of Houston, Texas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
