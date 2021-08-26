Pamela Kay Munson, born in Astoria on Nov. 2, 1948, peacefully left this world on Aug. 13, 2021, from medical complications due to COVID-19.
Pamela loved to travel and visited all 50 states, Europe and Canada, where she fell in love with high tea.
For over 30 years, Pamela worked tirelessly for OSVRC, helping many people to find employment.
Pamela loved helping others, leading her to volunteer for many organizations: through Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Some local charities Pamela was involved with were KMUN Coast Community Radio, Main Street Market, Clatsop Care Center, local food banks and animal shelters. Plus she was active at the Liberty Theatre, Regatta, and the Astoria Midsummer Scandinavian Festival.
Pamela was proceeded in death by her parents, Marshal and Mary Munson; brother, Gene Skaggs; and sister, Dianne harden.
Pamela is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a brother in law. She was loved and respected by all.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Pamela’s name to the Clatsop County animal shelter.
