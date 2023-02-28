Portola Valley, California
May 4, 1926 — Feb. 9, 2023
Pat (Hildebrand) Jenkins passed away peacefully in her home on Feb. 9, at the age of 96. Her daughters, Sally and Sue, and sons-in-law, Dan and Bob, were with her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and twin brother, Art.
Pat was born in Astoria on May 4, 1926, to Art and Anne Hildebrand. She met the love of her life, Bob Jenkins, at a U.S. Navy dance held at Tongue Point in Astoria. They married on Dec. 7, 1950, and were married for 59 years.
After several moves for Bob’s work, they settled in Palo Alto, California, where they lived until they joyfully moved to The Sequoias Portola Valley in 2002. Bob and Pat traveled extensively and had a passion for entertaining, which included great dinners, great bridge, great conversations and lots of laughs and love.
Throughout Pat’s life, she volunteered for many different organizations. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Palo Alto and the Girl Scouts were two of her favorites.
After moving to The Sequoias, she joined bridge and mahjong groups, and volunteered on many committees. She was also known for baking cookies and custard for anyone who needed a “lift-me-up.”
Donations in her name may be sent to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Sequoias Tomorrow Fund, Girl Scouts of America or the American Clinicians Academy on Medical Aid in Dying.
