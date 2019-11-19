Astoria
Dec. 21, 1921 — Nov. 14, 2019
Patricia Ann Ewald, 97, passed away on Nov. 14, 2019, in Astoria, Oregon.
She was born in Ontario, Oregon, on Dec. 21, 1921, to Joseph A. Deters and Eloise M. Bresee Deters. Pat lived in various places around Oregon during her childhood in the depression era.
She attended many schools and graduated high school from St. Mary’s Academy in Portland. She was a licensed registered nurse after graduating from the St. Mary’s Hospital nursing program.
During her nursing career she cared for newborn babies and mothers and also nursed the elderly in care facilities.
She met Joseph F. Ewald when she was in nursing school and he was in the Army, stationed at Fort Stevens. They married in 1945 and were married for 47 years before his death in 1993.
She is survived by her children Paul (Mala), Mark (Jean), Dan (Martha-Ann), Margaret Mary “Peggy” and Tim; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and good friends, the Moran family. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Michael Wood.
Pat was a devout Roman Catholic, involved with the parish community at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Astoria, and later in life, her adopted faith community at St. Francis De Sales Mission in Hammond.
She had a clever sense of humor. Her hobbies included creating beautiful ceramics, sewing and knitting. She also had a green thumb with plants. A gentle and loving wife and mother, she also supported a foster son for many years in Africa, James Kithinje.
The family wishes to thank her son Tim, St. Anne’s Adult Foster Home and Lower Columbia Hospice for loving care at the end of her life.
Suggested memorial contributions can be made to St. Vincent de Paul, StandUpgirl.com or Lower Columbia Hospice.
A funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary, Star of the Sea in Astoria, preceded by a rosary at 10:30 a.m.
Funeral arrangements have been made by Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary. Please sign our online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.