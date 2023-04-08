Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Patricia Carol Wolfgram, known as Carol, died peacefully in Astoria on Feb. 21 after a long illness.
She was born in Astoria on Dec. 16, 1935, to Robert and Evi Basel. She was the youngest of four daughters. After her father passed away, her mother married Floyd Larson, and they resided in Svensen.
She graduated from Astoria High School and received training as a certified nursing assistant.
She married Dale Truax, and became a full-time mother to Vince, Patty, Sherie and Victor. After they divorced, she married Bob Struloeff in 1973, and they shared many fun years together before he passed away in 1987.
She spent the next several years working as a certified nursing assistant until she married Gordon Wolfgram in 1998. They spent the next 20 years enjoying road trips, Beaver games, casino trips and grandchildren’s sporting events. She loved playing bunco with her longtime bunco group. When health issues arose, and Gordy passed away in 2019, she moved to assisted living in Warrenton.
She was a member of Peace First Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her children, Vince (Jackie) Truax, Patty (Terry) Camarillo and Victor Truax; stepdaughters, Lesley Boehm and Lisa Ross; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Audrey Walman, Corrine Hedeen and Roberta Riutta; as well as her daughter, Sherie.
The family would like to offer special thanks to her nephew, Mark Hedeen, the care providers at Radiant Care in Warrenton, Candy Burke and the Cross family at St. Anne’s Adult Foster Home, who made Carol’s last years and weeks as comfortable as possible.
A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held on April 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. at one of Carol’s favorite places, Fultano’s Pizza, 620 Olney Ave.
Memorial donations may be made to Peace First Lutheran Church.
