Astoria March 9, 1926 — May 21, 2019
Patricia Corinne West, 93, of Astoria, Oregon, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Astoria. She was born March 9, 1926, in Beaverton, Oregon.
She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl and Chris; her sons, Rob and Dave; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was greatly involved in the community, including the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival, Nordic Dancers and Lewis and Clark Civic Theater, and was a Miss Clatsop County pageant chaperone.
She hosted three foreign exchange students from Japan Sweden and Denmark, and was a Star of the Sea treat lady and a Scandinavian costume seamstress.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.