Portland
Oct. 19, 1935 — Nov. 21, 2019
Patricia Darleen McDermott peacefully passed away at age 84 on Nov. 21, 2019, due to advancing medical conditions while at the West Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center in Portland, Oregon.
Patricia was born Oct. 19, 1935, in Astoria, Oregon, to Florence Helen Willis and James Morris “Buck” McDermott. Patricia spent her childhood years growing up in Hammond, Oregon.
Patricia’s love for people and making new friends marked her vivacious personality, often spending hours engaged in conversation. Patty loved traveling, murder mysteries and reading, but always found time to create and tend to her garden. She was rarely still, having a zest for living life, and enjoyed volunteering to assist with the Miss Oregon pageant.
She also shared her love of books and cooking things, from spaghetti to pot roast and fried chicken for her children, especially during the holidays. On special occasions Patricia would bake vinarterta, an Icelandic desert.
For many years Patricia worked at Jones New York in Seaside, Oregon. That position suited her love for fashion and need to interact with others by helping ladies select the perfect garments and accessories.
Patricia had a magnetic personality, a fiery redhead who regularly turned strangers into friends. She said she did it because she had a passion for meeting people, and showing kindness while helping others. The world can always use one more kind person.
Patricia was active in the Clatsop County Republican Party and a devout Catholic. She graduated from high school in Warrenton, Oregon, in 1954. Patricia loved her furry family members and always had rescue cats and dogs living with her, and provided for the neighborhood strays, as well.
Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32: “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
Patricia is survived by her brother, James B. McDermott of Astoria, Oregon; sons Michael Doney and Matthew Doney; and daughter Lisa Maureen Nash. Patricia is also survived by her grandchildren, Terra Duey, Elizabeth Geary, Rachel Peitsch, Anngel Davis, Trent Doney, Garrett Doney, Bryce Doney, Victor Nash and Marina Nash; also her great-grandchildren, Sebastian Davis, Odyssey Geary, Scarlett Peitsch and twins, Aila and Emme Duey.
Family and friends are invited to join us in celebrating her life; the date will be announced.
