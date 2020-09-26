Portland
Dec. 15, 1925 — Sept. 21, 2020
Patricia “Pat” Bugas passed away on Sept. 21, 2020, in Portland, Oregon, with her husband of 72 years, Ted, by her side. Pat and Ted lived in Astoria, Oregon, until 2014, raising 10 children and becoming fully engaged in the community for 50 years.
In addition to Ted, Pat is survived by her sister, Mary; her children, Sue (John Riles), Chris (Jim Kulik), Tom (Robyn Bluemmel), Patricia (Richard Schramm), Mark (Terry), Stephanie (Billy Owen), Andy (Maryann), Catherine (Duane Ackerman), Dave (Naomi Pollock) and Bob (Karen); by 24 grandchildren; and by 23 great-grandchildren.
Patsy Donovan was born in Casper, Wyoming, the youngest of four daughters born to Jack and Minda Donovan. She attended Mills College, and graduated from the University of Colorado.
She and Ted were married in 1948, and Pat worked as a medical technician to support the young family as Ted attended law school at the University of Notre Dame.
From there, Ted joined the FBI, and caring for their growing family became Pat’s full-time job as the bureau posted Ted in 1949 to Oklahoma City, then in 1950 to Portland, and finally, in 1953, to Astoria. Pat and Ted made their home in Hammond until moving to Astoria in 1964.
In Astoria, Pat was active in many organizations, including St. Mary, Star of the Sea school and church, St. Vincent de Paul Society and United Way.
She was instrumental in starting Phoenix House, a home for unwed mothers; she was central to bringing the Red Balloon Theater back to life; in 1973, she received the George Award from the Astoria Chamber of Commerce; and in 2011, she was included in the 100 Women Who Helped Make Astoria Unique list for her volunteer services.
Pat was a gifted pianist, possessed a beautiful voice, could whistle brilliantly and brought a lightness and positivity to every interaction. She was a woman of deep faith, expressed through character and empathy, rather than words.
Despite her large family, Pat invited anyone into her home for a meal; this included young people from the Tongue Point Job Corps Center (where Pat returned to work as a medical technician after her children had grown and left home), fishermen brought home by Ted or friends and classmates brought home by the children.
Pat’s temperament was even, welcoming and loving; her home was filled with happiness, with people and with endless work that she tended to continuously, without complaint. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her reward in later life; she could not spend enough time with them, and they adored her.
The family would like to thank the loving staff of Holladay Park Plaza for caring for Pat and Ted in recent years.
The family intends to hold a service at a later date and ask that any remembrances of their mother be shared via email at patriciabugas@gmail.com
In lieu of flowers, they suggest a gift to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or the Columbia River Maritime Museum.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.