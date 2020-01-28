Warrenton
Feb. 24, 1937 — Jan. 12, 2020
Patricia Elise Niemi, beloved wife and mother, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020, at the age of 82.
A graveside service was held on Jan. 17 at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton. A reception followed at Astor Place in Astoria.
Pat was born on Feb. 24, 1937, in Santa Barbara, California, the daughter of Axel and Lillian Niemi. The family moved to Oregon when she was a child, where she attended Astoria public schools.
She married Jack Niemi on Nov. 8, 1954, in Raymond, Washington. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage.
Pat had a very successful banking career of 25 years with U.S. Bank in Seaside before retiring in July 1994.
After her retirement, she and her husband did a lot of traveling in their RV. They enjoyed the Snake River area, Hood River and all of Eastern Oregon and Washington state. She also enjoyed gardening, and had an outstanding vegetable garden every year, with green peas and carrots being her specialty.
She also enjoyed working puzzles, clam digging, salmon fishing and softball, and she was a talented water skier. Every Friday Pat would look forward to having lunch with her school mates, “The Lunch Bunch.” In 2018, her grandchildren gave her an Ancestry.com DNA kit for Christmas, and her results came back as 100% Finnish.
Her special pet was her 110-pound dog, a Chesapeake Bay retriever named Soppie.
In addition to her husband, Jack, of Warrenton, Pat is survived by her daughters, Kim Fuller and her husband, Randy, of Dayton, Oregon, Robin Golubickas and her husband, Dan, of Warrenton, Oregon, and Lisa McClean and her husband, David, of Seaside, Oregon.
Also surviving are her grandchildren, including Molly Moore, Tyler Miller, Randi Miller, Nicole Golubickas, Andy McClean and Maggie McClean; as well as her great-grandchildren, Emily Philbrook and Taylor VandeMerghel.
Pat was the youngest of four children and her siblings, Russell, Jerry and Beverly Jane, all preceded her in death. Pat’s childhood friend Sisty preceded her in death three days prior to her passing. She would refer to Sisty as her “BFF,” best friends forever.
Pat will be sorely missed by her husband and family, but comfort will be found in knowing her heavenly family and BFF Sisty will be taking care of her.
