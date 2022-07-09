Patricia Jean Cook, 81, passed away peacefully, with her family by her, on June 30, at Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, Washington.
The daughter of Clarke and Jean (Provo) Wallace, she was born on April 17, 1941, in Miami, Florida. Pat, as she was known to family and friends, graduated from Ilwaco High School in Washington state in 1959 and entered the U.S. Army.
She devoted her life to raising her five children, a home day care business, her St. Mary’s Catholic Church family and helping out in the Long Beach, Washington, community.
She is survived by her three sons, Philip, of South Bend, Washington, Dwayne, of Vancouver, and Brian, of Vancouver; two daughters, Marina McGowan, of Kennewick, Washington, and Leilani Schweitz, of Portland; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four brothers, Richard (Dick), of Ilwaco, Michael (Mick), of Federal Way, Washington, Daniel (Dan), of The Dalles, and Stephen (Steve), of Shelton, Washington; and many nieces and nephews.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents and older brother, David.
There is a viewing at 10 a.m., and rosary at 10:30 a.m., today at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Seaview, Washington, with the funeral Mass following at 11 a.m., with Rev. Zevier Arockiam, Heralds of Good News, and Dick Wallace, deacon, officiating.
A graveside interment service will follow at Taylor Ocean Park Cemetery in Ocean Park, Washington. A reception will be held, after the burial service, at St. Mary's Catholic Church for a time of remembrance.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Pat's name to the St. Mary's Altar Society, P.O. Box 274, Seaview, WA., 98644, or the St. Vincent De Paul of St. Mary's Seaview, P.O. Box 648, Seaview, WA., 98644.
