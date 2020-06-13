Astoria
May 14, 1938 — June 2, 2020
The forever loved and treasured “Grandma Patty” peacefully went to meet Jesus on June 2, 2020.
She was born in Clatskanie, Oregon, where she graduated from high school in 1956. Her high school years as a cheerleader were merely a glimpse of how she would uplift and inspire others through her fruitful life.
She married her high school sweetheart, Edward Westerlund, in 1956. They raised four children in Astoria, and enjoyed 30 years of marriage before Edward passed way in 1987. Since November 1987, Patty has been happily married to Robert “Bob” Koskela, who still resides in Astoria.
Grandma Patty was full of life. She loved everyone, and was a grandma to all. She loved the Lord, and showed his love through her kindness. If there was an open piano, she could play any song requested by memory. Her open door policy welcomed everyone, and all were treated like family. She was a faithful Christian, and on fire for the Lord.
Patty was very involved in the community, and gave back as a PTA secretary and treasurer, room mother, pianist at her church, Sunday school teacher, youth leader, crafts leader, mission trip leader, camp counselor at the grange, where she earned the nickname “fluffy,” she volunteered at Camp Kiwanilong as a cook and was involved with Job’s Daughters.
For more than 10 years, Patty was on the board of His Supper Table, and worked at the hot meal program and thrift store in Long Beach, Washington. She coached baseball, was a Boy Scout leader, Girl Scout leader, and later assisted with her granddaughters’ troop. As her physical body began to get weary, she still kept very much involved with the Eagles, Elks, Moose, Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), AARP, Red Hats, Long Beach Grange, Astoria Senior Center and Home Extension ladies’ group. Every year she would look forward to planning her high school Class of 1956 reunions.
Until her final days, Patty was an avid supporter of the Coast Pregnancy Clinic and Young Life, as she knew that Jesus loves all the children of the world. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren so very much, and it absolutely showed. She was very involved, and made it a point to attend every concert, program, sporting event and recital, and remembered all 22 grandchildren’s birthdays.
For sporting events, she would load up her van and drive wherever the kids would play, spending nights for tournaments and cheering on every child as if they were her own. In addition to being a cheerleader, she was also known for being a referee, blowing her own whistle from the stands as Grandma knew when fouls were supposed to be called. She loved playing games with the grandkids, doing crafts and baking.
She enjoyed swimming at the Eagle’s Nest Resort or the Dunes with the kids, making every visit a vacation. A yearly trip to the sand dunes was always a highlight, where she and Bob would ride alongside the kids and grandkids as they learned to ride four-wheelers. She loved to make up bedtime stories for the kids, and tell the greatest of campfire tales.
Some of the most memorable stories were of the many jobs she worked over the years. Patty worked at Bumble Bee Seafoods, becoming the shop steward, the head line lady, supervisor and lead crab shaker. She boasted about how she was the first female forklift driver on the dock. She could clean clams, shake crab and peel shrimp faster than anyone, and was happy to teach you while you were over for a meal. She was also fond of her time spent as a waitress at Thiels Bros. (now the Silver Salmon Grille).
Holidays were always an extra special time filled with friends, family, amazing food, games and, of course, some seasonal jewelry. If you were fortunate enough to join her during a Christmas get-together, you also got to choose from an assortment of instruments, which were the perfect complement to a good old fashioned singalong.
With her “spare” time, Grandma Patty had many hobbies. She always had her crochet bag in tow, making hats, scarves, doilies and bags of all shapes and sizes. She enjoyed gardening, clam digging, camping, singing, playing the piano, card making, playing bingo and bunco. One of her many claims to fame was her time as a clown with the Long Beach Clowns. She would volunteer for parties, making balloon animals, blowing bubbles from her necklace and had a treat for everyone in her bottomless goody bag.
Grandma Patty will be sorely missed, and is survived by her husband Robert “Bob” Koskela; her sister in-law, Jeanne Kangas; sister and husband, Barbara and Jerry Kangas Parkin-Smith; brother and wife, Ernie and Melody Kangas; son and wife, Bruce and Kay Westerlund; son, Chuck Westerlund; daughter and husband, Dawn and Joel Jenson; son, David Westerlund; grandchildren, Joann, Kristine, Joel Jr., Crystal, Joni, Rachelle, Travis and Andrea; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Andy, Brooklyn, Trista, Brayden, Teslyn, Lilly, Jamerson, Lynkon, Jackson, Joshua, Jayden, Ember and Tanis; and her many nephews, nieces and dear friends. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Westerlund, and brother, Gerald Kangas.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, consider a donation in her memory to an organization that was very special to Grandma Patty, as she loved children, Young Life North Coast, P.O. Box 1024, Seaside, OR., 97138 (giving.younglife.org/TheNorthCoast)
Visitation was on June 6, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary, 1165 Franklin Ave. in Astoria.
An online guest book is available at caldwellsmortuary.com
