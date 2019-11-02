Astoria
Nov. 1, 1933 — Oct. 21, 2019
Patricia Mary McAvoy passed away, at peace, with family by her side, on Oct. 21, 2019, in Astoria, Oregon, at the age of 85.
Patricia was born Nov. 1, 1933, in Portland, Oregon, to Vincent and Wanda Cogan.
She attended St. Mary’s High School in Portland. After school, she met and married Oregon State Trooper Gerald “Mike” O’Grady, whom she was married to for 30 years. The couple had four children together.
Patricia settled in Astoria, Oregon, in the late 1970s, and started working for the Columbia River Bar Pilots as a secretary. While working for the pilots, she met the love of her life, Capt. James E. McAvoy, and married him shortly after in 1982.
Together they enjoyed traveling, snow skiing and spending time at “The Farm” on Whidbey Island. She also enjoyed adventures and misadventures with her children and grandchildren.
Patricia had a love for all animals, and volunteered at the Clatsop County Animal Shelter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. McAvoy; brother Richard Cogan of Portland; and son Brian O’Grady of Astoria.
Patricia is survived by her children Michael and (Kay) O’Grady of Hillsboro, Oregon, Patrick O’Grady of Astoria, Oregon, and Molly Valencourt of Selah, Washington; grandchildren Sean O’Grady of Astoria, Oregon, Brianna and (Tyson) Vaughn of Moxee, Washington, and Mark Valencourt of San Diego, California; and brother Robert Cogan of Portland, Oregon.
At her request, no service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in the McAvoy name to the Clatsop County Animal Shelter, 1315 S.E. 19th St., Warrenton, OR., 97146.
