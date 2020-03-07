Astoria
March 17, 1945 — Feb. 26, 2020
Patricia “Pat” DiAnn Cunningham Hediger passed away on Feb. 26, 2020, in Astoria, Oregon.
Pat was born March 17, 1945, in Yakima, Washington, to Pat and Bette (Prokop) Cunningham. Prior to graduation she lived with her family on an apple orchard in Cowiche, graduating from Highland High School in Washington in 1963.
Pat graduated from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington, with a bachelor of arts degree in business administration, with a major emphasis in accounting, in 1967, and went to work for Edwin L. Luoma, CPA, and later Bussert Law and Associates until she retired.
Pat is survived by her husband of 51 years, Michael Hediger; her son, George Michael Hediger, and daughter-in-law, Leeshawna; her sister, Kristen Kanahele; as well as two nephews and a niece.
Pat was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Pat was a passionate lover of cats, and asks that in lieu of flowers to please donate to the Clatsop County Animal Shelter.
Hughes-Ransom is in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book is available at hughesransom.com
