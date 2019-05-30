Creswell
Sept. 14, 1947 — Feb. 17, 2019
We remember in a thousand different ways. In the morning, afternoon and into the night. A song on the radio, a smell in the air, vibrant colorful clothing or a place we often go. Time changes nothing, the memories will always bring a smile to our faces, even the times when tears must also fall.
Patricia “Pat” Eileen Thomas Anthony graduated to a higher plane the morning of Feb. 17, 2019, at home in Creswell, Oregon, surrounded by the love of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved Nancy Ann Bingaman; parents, Beatrice and George Thomas; and brother, Lew Thomas.
She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Ann Thomas Borges; her brother, Brother Daniel (Michael) Thomas, Order of Preachers ; and many nieces and nephews.
Pat touched the lives of so many people here in Clatsop County, and among the communities she lived over the years. Her smile and laugh was infectious, her heart truly as big as the ocean.
Pat loved life, and she embraced it with great enthusiasm and energy! She loved being spontaneous for adventure and exploring, no matter what time of day or night! She was passionate about life, and all the experiences within it. Oh, the stories she could tell.
She had a special love for the Seattle Seahawks, traveling, movies, celebrity lives, reading, earrings, flags, yard ornaments and hanging out by the fire under a star-filled sky! She lived an incredible, joyous, happy and fun-filled life. She will be truly missed.
Pat’s greatest love was for family and friends. Her life was touched deeply by all those whose life she also deeply touched. Unconditional love is where she came from, and is now where she has returned.
There is no greater grief like the grief we endure when someone we love dearly passes; the loss is truly unmeasurable, and so is the love that is left behind. For everyone who loved her, she forever remains a part of each of us.
A celebration of life for Pat Anthony will be held June 29, 2019, between 1 and 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Astoria, Oregon. Please come and share your memories and stories, in honor of our beloved sister and friend.
With brave wings, she flies. All the love my heart can hold.
