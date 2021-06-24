Oak Ridge, Tennessee
Feb. 4, 1928 — June 19, 2021
Patricia Velma Coffey, 93, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, died peacefully on June 19, 2021, at the Commonwealth Senior Living facility in Oak Ridge.
Mrs. Coffey was born Feb. 4, 1928, in Lewiston, Idaho, raised in Astoria, Oregon, and lived in Pocatello, Idaho (1951 to 2005), before moving to Oak Ridge in 2005 to be near her daughter and grandchildren.
Her parents, both deceased, were Leonard Rohn Andrews and Asta Lucy Andrews; each worked as a dentist in Astoria. Mrs. Coffey assisted her father in his dental office, later worked for the telephone company in Astoria and was employed by the school district in Pocatello.
Mrs. Coffey had one brother, Gary Rohn Andrews, who preceded her in death.
Mrs. Coffey married Charles Victor Coffey in 1951, and was his beloved wife until his death in 1988. They resided in Pocatello and raised two children, Charlene Ann Coffey Luther and Bruce Allen Coffey, who preceded Mrs. Coffey in death.
Mrs. Coffey was active in the First United Presbyterian Church of Pocatello as an elder and a Sunday school teacher, and in the Ruth and Radiant chapters of the Order of the Eastern Star, primarily as a musician.
She loved all types of music and played the piano throughout her life. She was passionate about golf and even taught her husband to play the game.
Mrs. Coffey and her husband were active in the Parent Teacher Association at Tendoy and Syringa elementary schools in Pocatello. She was also a Girl Scouts leader and a Cub Scouts den mother for many years.
Mrs. Coffey is survived by her daughter, Charlene Ann Coffey Luther; two grandchildren, Benjamin Tyler Luther (Amy Gray), of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Erin Coffey Vingiello (Tony Vingiello), of Portland; future son-in-law, Jerry Donald Blackburn, of Sweetwater, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Shirley Coffey, of Redmond; nephews, William Jay Coffey Jr. (Charles Schomaker), of Portland, Douglas Charles Coffey (Karen Coffey), of Reno, Nevada, and Darryl Allen Coffey (Lisa Coffey), of Redmond; niece, Julie Lynn Coffey Patton (Douglas Patton), of Bend; and other family members.
Special friends include Polly Blackburn, Bob and Betsy Luther, Bill and Jan Whitworth and Ferne Studebaker. Her long-standing friend is Alice Anderson of Jupiter, Florida.
Patricia was much-loved and will be deeply missed.
Heartfelt thanks are extended to the compassionate and professional staff at Commonwealth Senior Living of Oak Ridge and Caris Healthcare for all of their caring assistance to Patricia Coffey, our mom and grandma.
Interment will be at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton on Monday at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oregon Humane Society, 1067 N.E. Columbia Blvd., Portland, OR., 97211 (503-285-7722, oregonhumane.org/tribute) or the Idaho Youth Ranch, 5465 W. Irving St., Boise, ID., 83706 (208-377-2613, youthranch.org/donate).
Weatherford Mortuary of Oak Ridge and Ocean View Cremation and Burial Service of Astoria are in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at weatherfordmortuary.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.