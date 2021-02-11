Vancouver, Washington
July 13, 1949 — Feb. 4, 2021
Patrick Glestad Ellsberg, 71, beloved teacher and coach, passed on while putting on his running shoes on Feb. 4, 2021. Pat had taught and coached in the lower Columbia area for the last 40 years.
Born on July 13, 1949, in Vallejo, California, to Dr. Alan and Luella Ellsberg, Pat grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, graduating from Terra Linda High School in San Rafael.
Pat went on to earn a degree in business from Chico State College, and a master’s degree from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.
After working for several years as a project director for the government accounting office, Pat settled in Astoria, where he had family.
Pat taught for several years in the Business Management Program at Clatsop Community College, and finished a 30-year teaching stint at Lower Columbia College, where he headed the business department.
A record-setting high school shot and disc thrower, Pat competed successfully in masters meets all over the Northwest. His true love, however, was coaching, and he coached dozens of champion throwers at Neah-Kah-Nie High School, Astoria High School and athletes from all over the Northwest. He joined his brother, Bob, in helping to lead the Astoria High School girls to a “three-peat” state championship.
Pat loved to travel. He toured much of Europe and Asia over the years, first with friends, and later taking his whole family on long vacations around the world. He had a curious mind, and loved to see and do new things.
Putting his business background to use, Pat set up a business collecting books and sports memorabilia from around the Northwest and selling it to retailers. He filled his houses, both in Vancouver, Washington, and Manzanita, with books, and was able to make a nice profit on his pastime.
A major contributor to his community, Pat did public service as a third generation Rotarian, taking part in projects for several different clubs. Over his lifetime he gave to the Red Cross over 10 gallons of blood, doing all he could for his fellow man.
Pat met his wife, Vicki Beatty, in Astoria, and they had two children, Kristen and Kevin.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Vicki; his daughter, Kristen Ellsberg Lengvenis (Kevin); son, Kevin Ellsberg (Annabelle); three grandchildren; siblings, Bob Ellsberg (Claudia), Mary Ellsberg Bjornskov (Andre) and Suzanne Ellsberg Titchenal (Joe); brother-in-law, James Beatty (Angela); sister-in-law, Stephanie Beatty; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers you may contribute in his honor to the Navy Seal Foundation, navysealfoundation.org/donate