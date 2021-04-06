Warrenton
Jan. 18, 1934 — March 26, 2021
Patrick Joseph Carroll, of Warrenton, went home to be with the Lord on March 26, 2021. He was born on Jan. 18, 1934, in New Albany, Indiana, to Charles and Ruth Jones Carroll.
Patrick is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Rosalie Beck Carroll; his daughter, Judy; two sisters, Marilyn and Kay; and in-law Bill Beck.
He is survived by his two sons, Kenneth and David; daughters-in-law, Ona and Lynn; two grandchildren, Jason and Joshua; several great-grandchildren; brother, Creel (sister-in-law, Tei); and in-laws, Anne and Cletus Graf, Albert Beck and Arthur Beck. Patrick had several nieces and nephews.
Patrick served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956 and was a veteran of the Korean War.
He moved his family to Oregon after living in New Albany, Indiana, and Southern California. Patrick was employed as a machinist at Carruthers Equipment Co. in Warrenton.
After retirement, he enjoyed woodworking at his shop, Harbor-Lite Woodcrafts in Hammond.
Patrick enjoyed serving the Lord, engaging in church activities, listening to Christian music and watching boats on the Columbia River. Pat also enjoyed joking with family and friends. He also liked bonfires on the beach.
A veteran burial service will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Astoria.
Flowers may be sent to Greenwood Cemetery, 91569 Highway 202, Astoria, OR., 97103.
Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at oceanviewastoria.com