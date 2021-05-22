Astoria
April 13, 1942 — April 22, 2021
On April 22, 2021, Patrick Richard O’Malley Sr. (O’ Paddy O’ to many of his friends) passed away due to medical complications. Pat turned 79 on April 13.
Pat was a former longtime resident of Sandy, but had lived the past 30 years at the northern Oregon Coast. He spent the last six years in Astoria with his constant companion and beloved feline friend, “Fred.”
He absolutely loved the view of the Columbia River from his home, which included watching ships glide up and down the river and being privy to many spectacular sunrises and sunsets.
As a young man, Pat served four years in the U.S. Navy, and was stationed in San Diego, California. Thereafter, he was self-employed at Woodpecker Woodworking as a cabinetmaker in Sandy.
Pat lived an unpretentious life, but was a keen businessman who wisely invested in real estate, which enabled him to live out his dream of semiretiring when he was just 42.
Pat was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth; stepfather, Clarence Mason; his father, George Edward O’Malley; and Pat’s first wife, Vicki O’Malley.
Survivors include his former second and third wives, Pam Forder and Sharon O’Malley, his siblings, children, stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pat’s children, Dawn Sayles (Roger), Patrick O’Malley Jr., Shannon Dirks, Melissa Newberry (Jeff), Michael O’Malley (Nichole) and Colby Charlton (Mark) have many fond memories of his bigger-than-life persona.
Pat’s grandchildren are Summer Ruegger, Jeff and John Sayles, Samantha Deegan O’Malley, Nicholas and Michael Dirks, Jacob and Justin Newberry, Taylor Koch, Presley and Vance O’Malley and Arleigh and Maddox Charlton. Pat’s great-grandchildren are Oliver, Aspen and Oakley Ruegger and Harriet Dirks.
Pat was a deeply spiritual person who loved telling stories, being outdoors, fishing, playing cribbage, stamp collecting, cars, motorcycles, going to garage sales, listening to music and refinishing antiques. He loved people, especially the laughter and joy of children.
Pat loved to laugh, and was as witty as he was talented. Pat enjoyed building unique things, including a turn-of-the-century cabin and a vintage logger shack.
Pat was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 38 years. He was very proud of his sobriety, and loved helping others in need.
Pat’s home was always open to anyone. There is a guest sign-in book at Pat’s home in Astoria, which is filled with hundreds of entries from people all over the U.S. Pat’s charisma and charm will be sorely missed by all who love him.
A celebration of life will be held this summer in Astoria.
In honor of his memory, donations can be made to your favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.