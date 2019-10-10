Astoria
June 13, 1963 — Aug. 12, 2019
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Scott Welch, following a short illness. He was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis in February 2018, and passed away Aug. 12, 2019. He was able to live out his last days at home with his wife, Roxanne, at his side.
Patrick was born in Walla Walla, Washington, on June 13, 1963, to James Lee Welch and Carol Ann Milliken Welch.
The family moved every three to four years with Pacific Power & Light , so Patrick attended schools in The Dalles, Veneta, Aloha, Madras and finally, Astoria, graduating with the Class of 1981. He then attended Clatsop Community College.
Patrick was a top-notch welder and mechanic. He worked for two local bagging companies, earning his name on several patents. His greatest accomplishment was starting a Rock ‘n Roll trucking with his father.
It was at this time that he turned two long-haul trucks into dump trucks.
For the next several years, he drove dump truck all over Clatsop and Columbia counties. He drove right up until his diagnosis in 2018, finishing up at the Walmart site.
Pat enjoyed deer and elk hunting in both eastern and western Oregon. He was also able to hunt in Washington, Idaho, Montana and Utah.
Patrick was never still. If he wasn’t working, he was riding his motorcycles or ATVs. He loved the thrill of windsurfing, water and snow skiing, but he had a quiet side, too. He enjoyed his orchard and his beloved “Dobies.” Mike, his last gentle giant, longed to be near his master, and would try to sit with Pat in his lift chair.
Patrick is survived by his mother, Carol Welch; his loving wife, Roxanne Welch; his three stepsons, Loren Gustafson (Danielle) and grandchildren, Aiden, Natalie, Elin and Priya Jean, Colin Gustafson (LeeAnn) and granddaughter, Alayna, and Tyler Gustafson (Brooke) and grandchildren Colton, Ayla, Kellen and Soren; his sister, Pamela Toth (Jim); his nephews, Tim and Kevin, and their families; his uncle and aunts, John Welch, Barbara Hayner and Norma Dickson; and numerous cousins.
His father preceded him in death in 1999.
A remembrance celebration of life will be held on Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. at Coastline Christian Fellowship in Olney (formerly the Olney School).
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
Donations may be made to the ALS Association and Lower Columbia Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the memorial.
