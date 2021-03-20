Gearhart
May 3, 1948 — Feb. 26, 2021
Patrick Sidney Morrisson, loving father and husband, died on Feb. 26, 2021, at the age of 72. He bravely fought cancer for six years before passing peacefully at his home in Gearhart, surrounded by his family, with the sound of the mighty Pacific Ocean.
Patrick was born in Peoria, Illinois, on May 3, 1948, to Lawrence and Virginia Morrison. He was raised in Sun Valley, California, and graduated at age 16 from John H. Francis Polytechnic High School.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army and completed two tours in Vietnam, but as a stubborn pacifist who never loaded a bullet in his gun. He was honorably discharged and stayed in Vietnam as a civilian with Pan Am airlines. He then traveled the world, living in Australia and England.
Patrick returned to California and attended American River Community College and Sacramento State as an education major. It was in college that he fell in love with his wife of 46 years, Lenore, “the most beautiful woman I had ever seen,” who happened to be dating his best friend.
Patrick and Lenore moved to Cannon Beach in 1979 and married in 1980. Patrick loved his family more than anything; he was a wonderful father who nurtured his daughters’ interests and showered them with love.
The family was involved with local community theater, having many fond memories of performing in Coaster Theatre productions.
Patrick’s career in education began as a teacher at Seaside Heights Elementary School. His students remember his kindness, love of learning and teachings of peace. He then worked for Clatsop Community College as a guidance counselor. He and Lenore ran a small home video business, Coastal Video Productions.
Patrick loved the Portland Trail Blazers, fishing, daily walks on the beach, crows, hearing from former students, photography and watching his daughters grow up. He was excited to welcome his first two grandbabies to the world this summer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Virginia Morrison.
He is survived by his wife, Lenore Morrisson of Gearhart; daughter, Maria Morrisson Copolillo and Chris Copolillo, of Los Angeles; daughter, Sydney Morrisson and Troy Douglass, of Portland; brother, Michael Morrison and Brenda Morrison, of Santa Clarita, California; and cat, “Lucy,” of Gearhart.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of gifts and flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Patrick Morrisson Memorial Scholarship fund for Seaside High School students.
Donations can be made online at bit.ly/PMorrisson or contact Lenore Morrisson for more information.