Patti Joy Zimmerman-Murray was born on March 8, 1952, at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Astoria. She passed away in Oregon at the home of her sister, Wendy Winger, on Dec. 12 of cancer.
Patti received her high school diploma through a GED program in 1978. In 1984, she pursued her education by working on an associate degree in bookkeeping. This was her determination for a better education.
She lived in Astoria for the majority of her life. It was in later years she left Astoria for many opportunities and adventures. She got to travel to Alaska, lived in North Carolina and went on many road trips.
While in Astoria, she worked as a bartender, bookkeeper, tax preparer and in various roles at the local canneries, including Bumble Bee Cold Storage. She started out as a general laborer, and then was a line lady. For a period of time, she was the bookkeeper until the closure of the company.
She then worked at Bornstein Seafoods, starting as a general crew member and working her way to crew boss. In 1984, she took her first airplane ride to Ekuk, Alaska, to work at Columbia Wards Fisheries. There she worked as a salmon grader for six weeks. The airplane ride is one that she would never forget, traveling on a Boeing 737, then to a small propeller bush plane.
Patti loved the outdoors. She enjoyed four-wheeling in her jeep and kept up with the guys. Her favorite hobbies were fishing, playing bingo and researching her family genealogy.
Patti is survived by her daughter, Bridget Richardson, and her son, Troy Richardson. She is also survived by her grandsons, Andrew (Krista) Richardson, Billy (Natasha) Taylor, Beau Taylor and Michael and Charlie Richardson; great-grandchildren, Jayden Grace, Mason, Mya, Jaxton and Peyton Taylor and Bailey and Harper Richardson; her sister, Wendy Winger; brother, Gary Lebeck; several nieces and nephews; and her ex-husband, Gordon Murray, who has remained very close in friendship; and his daughter, Carina.
Special friendships include Chris Begleries, Kathy (Teeter) Tyson, Marie Yost, Desiree and Daniel Morris and the many neighbors who cared for her during her illness.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward “Ned” and Marian (Farmer) Zimmerman; a sister, Bobbie Jo Hampel; and a brother, Peter Beatty.
Her five foot stature will be remembered by all.
Donations may be made to Clatsop Animal Assistance.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.