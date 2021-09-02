Paul Clinton Skarra passed away peacefully in his bed, as he would have wanted, and where his brother, David, found him on Aug. 17, 2021.
Paul was born the third child and son to Perry E and Rozelle “Dolly” Skarra in Browning, Montana, on Sept. 19, 1944. Paul lived the majority of his life in Oregon — Portland, Lake Oswego, Clatskanie, and for the past many years, Seaside.
Paul loved the beach, the sounds of the waves and the wind when walking on the beach or sitting enjoying a sunset with a cold beer or glass of red wine. Paul opened his homes to family and friends to enjoy this peaceful place with him. Paul had multiple chances to show his heroic triumph over adversity in his lifetime — including his multiple wounds, seen and unseen, from his work in the U.S. Army in Vietnam in the late 1960s. Paul loved a good time and traveled with family and friends to “hot spots” for fun and togetherness and enjoyed taking his chances at slot machines along with a glass of wine and sharing his bounty with friends and family.
Paul remained kind, generous, sweet, a good friend to many and an attentive brother to his family for his whole life.
Paul is survived by his brothers, David (Diane), of Hammond, Mike, of Vista, California, Stuart, of Escondido, California; sisters, Suzanne, of Santa Cruz, California, and Terese, of Oceanside, California; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
When Paul met you, you became a friend, which results in so many friends who loved and respected him that they number too many to count.
Besides his parents, Paul was predeceased by his brother, John, of Portland; sister, Mary, of New Mexico; and niece, Bridget Skarra, of Oregon.
The family expresses gratitude to brother, David; nephew, Kyle Skarra, for helping in so many ways and making final arrangements; the Kulunkis — longtime friends from Clatskanie for their help, generosity, love and calm consideration; and thanks to April — caregiver and friend.
Memorial plans are forthcoming.
