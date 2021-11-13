Paul Edward Depping died Nov. 2, 2021, following a brief illness. He was 77.
Paul Depping was born Jan. 21, 1944, in Astoria, to May Beryl and Fritz P. Depping.
A descendant of Coboway, a chief of the Clatsop Nation, and the Smith pioneer family, Paul grew up in Warrenton with his elder sister, Judy. He proudly graduated from Warrenton High School in 1962, where he played football and sousaphone in the high school band.
Following graduation, Paul served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1962 to 1966, achieving the rank of radioman second class. During his assignment to the Coast Guard cutter Northwind, Paul traveled north of the Arctic Circle. He took great pleasure in sharing stories about his time in the service.
In 1963, Paul married Kathleen Marie Dunning, with whom he had his only child, Loren, in 1965.
Following his honorable discharge from the Coast Guard, he briefly attended Portland State College (now Portland State University) but left to support his family.
Within a short period, he landed employment with a steamship company in Portland’s international transportation industry. He remained in this field until retiring in 2000.
In 2001, Paul returned to Warrenton, residing in his family home and resuming friendships with former classmates. He also became a fixture at Bubba’s Sports Bar, where he would drop in every morning to drink coffee and talk — or not talk — with Jessica, Heather and many others working there over the years.
He considered the staff at Bubba’s good friends. A “lovable curmudgeon,” Paul treasured his friends and family.
Paul is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Loren and Cindy Depping; his sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Tom Carden, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; his ex-wife, Kathy Depping; and the Warrenton High School classes of 1962 and 1963.
A celebration of life was held at Hughes-Ransom Mortuary in Astoria on Nov. 9, followed by a gathering at Bubba’s Sports Bar in Warrenton.
In lieu of cards or flowers, remembrances may be made to the Clatsop County animal shelter.
