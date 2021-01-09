Astoria
1935 — 2021
Our eternal jokester, gentle giant, husband, father, grandpa and friend: The Flues family is sad to announce the accidental death of Paul Flues Sr. on Jan. 6, 2021.
Paul was born in 1935 and grew up in Clatsop County. Living in the Knappa-Svensen area, he enjoyed the Huck Finn life with his childhood buddies, exploring nature and the mountains.
Promising to watch over his friend’s girlfriend while he went in to the military, Paul ended up marrying her, Donna Cummings Flues, and rearing three gifted children who survive him, Debra Flues-Dawson, of Astoria, Paul Flues II, of Astoria, and Melinda Flues Zschoche (husband Bob), of Astoria and Bend.
Donna preceded him in death on Jan. 21, 2020.
Paul retired from Knappton-Brix Co., where he enjoyed his work as a tug deckhand and captain. Co-workers described him as one of the safest and hardest working men on the river, whose culinary adventures taught many young men how to cook.
He enjoyed the simple, relaxed life with his Walluski Rose, Donna, traveling, visiting family and supporting his grandkids in school and after school activities, always there to offer his support and encouragement.
Always a prankster and storyteller, he enlivened the lives of his 10 grandchildren with tales of his childhood and grandpa antics. Offering two bits for a back scratch, a giant pat on the back, hug or handshake, the gentle giant was always ready to help out.
A patient man, his instructions were life lessons, a 30-minute oil change was a three hour job of step-by-step details; boring, but insightful. Anything built by his hands was top quality, and would pass the Fort Knox test.
Camping with his family, making whistles out of an alder branch and his famous short multi-mile hikes kept the family on the go. His children remember weeding the “small” half-acre garden and the bushels of wonderful fresh fruits and vegetables from the family garden in Walluski.
Paul was a good cook, enjoying great food and wine. Every grandkid and family member was treated like royalty at fine restaurants locally, and around the world.
Building the Zuper Cub tractor for his grandson, Mitch, listening to his granddaughter Brittany’s angelic singing voice, enjoying a fine glass of wine with granddaughter Teona in Paris or trekking the Big Five in Africa with daughter Melinda and son Paul, he was not afraid to enjoy life.
His daughter, Debra, enjoyed a lifelong special friendship with her father, who was her mentor and biggest supporter.
Offering the annual Christmas shot of aquavit to the younger generation was an induction into his proud Norwegian bloodlines. He was a humble, gentle and generous man.
A lifelong member and trustee of Bethany Lutheran Church, faith was his guiding light.
He will be remembered for his openness to love and acceptance of all people, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, religious or cultural background. He was not perfect, but his love was.
A military veteran, he is survived by his three children; granddaughters, Teona Dawson, of Astoria, Katrina Dawson-Kiosse (husband Jade), of Tigard, and Brittany Zschoche-Smith (husband Kyle), of Gearhart; grandsons, Mitchell Zschoche (partner Leigh) and Christian Zschoche (wife Lena), of Astoria; and five adorable great grandchildren, Dakota Dawson-Deloe, Bella Dawson Deloe, Emerson Zschoche, Harper Zschoche and Grayson Zschoche, all of Astoria; and Steve Deloe, Curtis Dawson and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
His mother, Winnifred Sandnes-Flues-Hendrickson; father, Wayne Flues; sister, Paulette Flues Brand; and brothers, Wayne Flues, Ed (Butch) Flues, all preceded Paul in death.
Contributions may be made to the Wildlife Center of the North Coast or to a charity of choice for children and those in need.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary, 1165 Franklin Ave.
A memorial service will be held Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. at Bethany Free Lutheran Church, 451 34th St. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, attendance is limited to family and close friends. Graveside services are at 3 p.m. at Ocean View Cemetery for family.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com