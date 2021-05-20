Hamlet
June 4, 1944 — Nov. 23, 2020
Paul Linn Weaver, 76, entered his eternal life on Nov. 23, 2020, with family and love all around him.
Paul was most known for his clever and charismatic storytelling, and had a way of capturing his audience with interesting words, facial expressions and his wonderful smile.
He offered his voice of reason to difficult situations and used his warm humor to smooth out the inevitable kinks that life brings. He believed strongly in honoring, building and upholding what was best for the family unit, and believed that, however painful, problems held a wealth of lessons to be learned.
He was born in Vernonia to Carl Harry and Thelma Louise Weaver. He was raised in Vernonia, where he attended Washington Grade School before moving to Seaside in 1959.
Paul wrote a column called “Cousin Paul Sez” in the high school newspaper, was active in thespians and played football. He was inducted into the Seaside High School Hall of Fame for the 1962 Cowapa League football champions years later in 2006.
He graduated from Seaside High School in 1963 and then attended Clatsop Community College in Astoria. Paul then moved to Sitka, Alaska, for work, and returned to Seaside in December 1964. On May 8, 1965, Paul married the love of his life, Cheryl Hart, in Vancouver, Washington, whom he met at Seaside High School.
Paul worked at the Crab Broiler as a teen, worked as a logger and went on to drive log truck for Waterhouse Logging, Duffy Larson Logging and J.C. Benson Logging.
Paul also served on the Seaside Volunteer Fire Department from 1972 to 1975. He worked for the United Parcel Service for 28 years, driving package car in Seaside and as an occasional feeder driver to Tillamook and Portland.
He earned several awards for safe driving, but was most known by his unmistakable smile and, after retiring in 1998, Paul and Cheryl ran their mom and pop business, Little Diggins, doing tractor work and light hauling for 12 years, and retired again to settle into their life in Hamlet.
Paul was active in the small community and served on the board of directors for both the Hamlet Historical Schoolhouse and Community Center and the Hamlet Fire Department for several years.
Paul loved to camp, fish and spend time with family, and was “Papa” to his five grandchildren.
Paul and Cheryl were married for 55 years. He is survived by Cheryl, his three daughters and their families. He leaves a great legacy, and will truly be missed by many.
A celebration of life will be held June 5 at 2 p.m. at the Hamlet Historical Schoolhouse.
