Seaside
Nov. 29, 1945 — Feb. 15, 2022
Paula Mary Gaston Simmons, 76, passed away at her home on Feb. 15.
She was born in Durango, Colorado, to Emmitt and Ethel Gaston. She was the youngest of six children.
Paula’s sons are William and Dennis Simmons, and they each have two daughters. Bill’s daughters are Davis and Emma Simmons, and Dennis’s are Evelyn and Eliza Simmons. Dennis is married to Abigail Blastos. Paula is also survived by her stepson, Philip Simmons, and his family. Shea has had countless grand-dogs and great-grand-dogs.
Paula grew up in in Rainier, and attended Rainier High School. Following that, she went to beauty school. She married Terry Simmons, the father of her boys, and later married Randy Belt.
She was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She’d often be found with a grandbaby in her arms as she was cooking dinner for the entire family. She was always refusing help because she had it all covered! Paula had unrivaled strength and independence in all areas of her life!
She was an amazing hairstylist, working at various salons through the years and eventually running and managing her own salon, Just Hair, for over the last two decades.
Her talents were limitless, including painting, gardening, baking elaborate cakes, cooking and storytelling. She loved current events and music, and was an amazing movie buff. She was forever watching all genres of movies, and enjoyed them all. Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley were two of her favorites! She could be often heard saying, “It was to die for!”
Paula had a gift of seeing and representing the world through her artistic nature! There was always her current painting to talk about, and when she wasn’t painting, she was working in her lovely garden.
Prior to COVID, she could also be found volunteering to do hair for the Seaside High School theater productions, and loved connecting with the teenagers while giving a bit back to the community.
Another gift she had was teaching herself how to do anything she was interested in. From the arts to pasta-making, she would find someone who knew a little bit about the subject. Then, after talking to them, she would figure out how to do it herself, and everything always turned out marvelously.
Aside from making lovely cakes for anyone who’d want one, she will forever be remembered for her chicken noodle soup and her cinnamon rolls. We never saw her use a recipe, and the grandchildren would be by her side giggling, trying to learn all her secrets!
Hearing stories from Paula was always wonderful! It could be a past experience, something from work, or current events that she shared. She always had a unique outlook, and if it was a humorous one, her priceless laugh would echo into the next topic!
We miss her greatly, and love all the amazing memories we will forever cherish with Paula.
We are celebrating her life from 12 to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at her house at 940 First Ave. in Seaside.