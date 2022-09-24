Portland
June 17, 1936 — Sept. 3, 2022
Peter John Brix was born to John Asmus and Betsy Lee Brix in Portland on June 17, 1936. Peter spent the first three years of his life living in a primitive cabin without plumbing or electricity at the Enright Logging camp in Salmonberry Canyon. Peter’s father worked in the woods, and his mother at the camp cookhouse.
He moved back to Portland and grew up in Eastmoreland, graduating from Duniway Grade School and Cleveland High School. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1958, where he was president of Beta Theta Pi fraternity.
He graduated from Willamette University Law school in 1961, and served as a first lieutenant and operations officer for the Military Police Corps in Fort Lewis, Washington, from 1961 to 1963.
Peter married his partner for life, Noydena Leonard, in 1958. Through the good times and bad, she was the positive force that kept him balanced.
Peter began his career in the tugboat and barge industry in 1960. Peter served as CEO of Knappton Towboat Co., which later became Brix Maritime Co., until the sale of the company in 1993. Since that time, he has been actively involved with the maritime industry through the operations of Brusco Tug and Barge.
One of Peter’s true passions was his involvement with the Columbia River Maritime Museum for over 40 years, where he served as a trustee and chairman of their board. Peter was very instrumental in their success, and was honored in 2020 with a wing dedicated to him for his contributions.
Peter spent his later years as an author of three books about his family history and business career. Peter wrote of his family’s ancestry, coming from Germany in the 1880s, living in Astoria and working in early logging and marine transportation in the Pacific Northwest. Peter was the Astoria Regatta admiral in 1986, and even dressed as Capt. Robert Gray to participate in the celebration of the 1992 Columbia River Bicentennial Event.
Peter and Noydena enjoyed their time spent in Gearhart.
Peter is survived by his wife of 64 years, Noydena; his sister, Mary Lee Brix Troy, of Olympia, Washington; his daughter, Sarah Brix Tennant (Joseph), of Portland; his son, Peter John Brix III; his grandchildren, Peter Tennant, of Washington D.C., Amy Tennant, of Portland, Christopher Tennant, of Campbell, California, and Sean Tennant, of Portland.
Peter was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Elizabeth Brix, in 2000.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Columbia River Maritime Museum, 1792 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR., 97103, or a favorite charity.
A private family service has been held.