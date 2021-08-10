Warrenton
Dec. 4, 1940 — July 28, 2021
Peter Rushmore Hoffman was born on Dec. 4, 1940. His parents were John Frederick Hoffman Jr. and Jean Bell Millett-Hoffman.
He passed away at home, with his wife by his side, in Warrenton, on July 28, 2021, at the age of 80.
Pete was born in New Rochelle, New York, and moved to San Francisco in 1941. After graduating from high school, he attended San Francisco State University to study radio and TV broadcasting.
In 1963, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard. During 1967, he married Susan McBride (they later divorced), and began his formal Coast Guard career. He trained to be a rescue helicopter pilot, and enjoyed the many beautiful places he was stationed.
Pete was stationed in Astoria from 1981 to 1984, and then served as commander at Coast Guard headquarters in Washington, D.C., from 1984 to 1987. He retired as a commander (0-5), and returned to Astoria, due to his love of the water, and his relationship with his Grace Episcopal Church family.
In 1998, he married Christine Duff, and adopted her two young daughters as his own. Pete enjoyed the family time he spent with them camping, horseback riding, supporting his daughters at volleyball games and dance recitals, high school and college graduations and marriages. He was proud to support their 4-H horse club, Western Wranglers, at parades by volunteering for “scooping duty.”
Pete was very involved in the operations of Grace Episcopal Church. He served at the altar, was a member of the choir, was much respected as a vestry leader and was the go-to guy for building maintenance issues.
Pete loved God’s creations, and was especially fond of the smallest creatures. He was always summoned to take the spider or the bee outside so the girls would not squish it.
He was a member of Oregon Equestrian Trails, and spent many hours helping to clear trails so horse riders would be safe. He also helped at the Friends of the Fair horse shows by manning the arena entrance gate. He would encourage the younger riders on their way in to “sit tall, relax and show ‘em whatcha got.”
Pete enjoyed swimming at the Astoria Aquatic Center to keep himself fit in the winter and riding to Hammond and back on his bicycle in the summer.
He worked at several local businesses during his “retirement.” His two favorites were: Wadsworth Electric, where he operated large equipment in sometimes very dangerous environments; and, most recently, Staples in Warrenton, where he appreciated his co-workers and managers for how kind and caring they were toward him in his “senior” days.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Hoffman; daughters, Jessica (Jacob) Bushnell and Rebecca (Stevin) Tadei; his former wife, Susan Hoffman, of Vancouver, Washington; sons, Malcolm (Ken) Hoffman, of Washougal, Washington, and Michael (Jessica) Hoffman, of Portland; daughter, Kathryn Strom, of Vancouver, Washington; grandchildren, Natasha, Gabriel, Gwendolyn, Drew and Summer; and a sister, Sharon Tucker Morse, of Pine Hurst, North Carolina.
Pete was preceded in death by his mother and father.
A Requiem Mass, followed by outdoor fellowship, will be held on Aug. 16 at 4 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in Astoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church for the Keeping Grace Project or to Lower Columbia Hospice.
