Salem
Nov. 26, 1926 — Oct. 6, 2021
Peter Shaw Herman, father, grandfather, friend and support to many, passed on to eternal life on Oct. 6, 2021. He was 94 years old.
Born Nov. 26, 1926, in Brooklyn, New York, to Eleanor and Edward Herman, Peter was the first of two children, his younger sister, Joan, coming along 13 months later. Peter lived with his parents and sister in Central Park West for the first years of his life, not far from Wall Street, where his father worked on the New York Stock Exchange as a broker.
Peter’s parents divorced when he was a young child. His mother remarried and they moved first to Rye, New York, and eventually on to Greenwich, Connecticut.
Peter attended Edgewood, a public school in Scarsdale, New York, through the eighth grade. He was both musical and athletic, and took piano lessons from the time he was a young child.
Though Peter once said he had “very nice nannies,” he was unhappy with the emotional part of his home life, and therefore wanted to go to boarding school. His parents fortunately had the means to send him to Millbrook School, a college preparatory school, for his high school years.
Peter graduated from Millbrook in 1945, but left early to enlist in the U.S. Army, serving two years in the Philippines as part of the post-World War II U.S. forces there. Following his service, he was accepted to Harvard University, which his father had also attended.
Peter received his degree in psychology, and wanted to pursue psychology further, but his mother insisted he go into either law or medicine, so he attended Harvard Law School, graduating with the class of 1953.
During his law school years, Peter met his beloved Eileen (our mother and grandmother) and they married in June 1952. After graduation, they decided to move out west, and loaded up their belongings in a 1947 Kaiser, bound for Los Angeles.
Though Peter was able to look up some old friends and classmates in LA, with the hope of finding a job, he and Eileen decided LA was too crowded and headed north, landing in Portland. Their first son, Edward, was born the following year, in 1954, soon followed by Peter Jr., in 1955.
That year, Peter, Eileen, and their two young boys moved to Salem after Peter was hired by the Oregon attorney general’s office. Peter and Eileen were blessed with three more children, Joan, David and Ruth.
Peter eventually became a deputy attorney general and worked for the attorney general’s office until he retired from the law in 1985. During his tenure there, Peter was responsible for two landmark cases for the state.
The case against Corvallis Sand & Gravel, which Peter painstakingly and successfully argued before the U.S. Supreme Court, helped to determine that submerged lands in Oregon belonged to the state of Oregon, benefiting and preserving the ecology of the Willamette River.
Another landmark opinion that Peter wrote, and successfully argued before the Oregon Supreme Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals, was the hallowed Oregon Beach Bill, which allows all to enjoy our beautiful beaches as public places to cherish.
Peter and Eileen separated, and then divorced, in the mid-1980s, yet they remained dear friends until Eileen’s death in 2011. Peter was devoted to her until the very end.
After Peter retired from law, he finally got to pursue his first love, psychology, enrolling in Lewis & Clark College, where he received his master’s degree in counseling in the late 1980s. Peter did some mental health agency work for a time, and also opened a small practice, which he kept going well into his 70s.
Peter then turned to volunteer work, and spent many years as a steward for St. Vincent De Paul, helping out many in need of basic services.
Peter has always had “relentless curiosity” (his words), taking up ballet, and then ballroom dance, in his 50s and learning Spanish in his 70s. He was an avid reader who enjoyed books, and usually read more than one daily newspaper.
In addition to cultivating his mind, Peter also enjoyed playing squash and tennis during his younger years, especially the latter. Even when Peter was no longer able to enjoy these sports, he made it a point to walk regularly, and was a familiar sight walking to the neighborhood Safeway, even into his 90s.
Peter was a deeply religious man; his roots were Jewish on his father’s side, but he was not raised in the faith. Peter was baptized as a Catholic as a very young man, while serving in the Philippines just after World War II.
While he had a period when he was not actively practicing his faith, Peter never stopped reflecting on his life, improving his relationships and seeking meaning and purpose.
Even before he returned to the church, Peter’s ongoing transformation was evident to his family by his humble acknowledgement of regrets, and in his efforts to express his love to each of us.
In the late 1990s he returned to his faith home and was a very devout Catholic for the last several decades of his life. He spoke fondly of his St. Joseph’s (Salem) family, and how he especially missed them during the pandemic.
Those who knew Peter, and those he served, can attest to the kind, compassionate and generous man that he became.
Peter was preceded in death by his father, Edward Herman; his mother, Eleanor Brush; and his sister, Joan Herman.
He is survived by his five children, Edward (wife Susan) of Shelton, Washington, Peter (wife Dana) of Prineville, Joan (husband John) of Astoria, David, of Salem, and Ruth (partner Bob) of Seattle; and nieces, Elizabeth Herman, of Shelton, and Eleanor (Ellie) Dunn, of LA.
Peter Herman’s funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Church on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m., with a reception and celebration of his life immediately to follow at the church, 721 Chemeketa St. NE in Salem.
Donations may be made in Peter’s honor to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul or to the Catholic charity of your choice.