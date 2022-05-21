Philip James “Abbie” Blair was born Dec. 22, 1926, to Hilda Sophia Takalo Blair and John Floyd Blair. His maternal grandparents immigrated from Finland in the 1880s. His paternal grandparents immigrated from Scotland.
Abbie was the youngest of four children. He lived near Youngs River Falls until he married. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brother, Robert Blair, and sisters, Doris Shepard and Nancy Flint.
Abbie’s father worked for Crown Zellerbach, and Abbie would sneak aboard the workers’ train to the logging camp, where some families lived, so he could play with the other loggers’ children.
He attended the one-room Battle Creek School on Youngs River Road through the eighth grade, riding to and from school with the teacher, Mrs. Jurgensen. His older sisters joined him at the Battle Creek School when the Youngs River School closed.
Abbie attended Astoria High School, graduating in 1944. After high school, he fished in Alaska during the summers with his cousin, Roy Takalo. He worked as a logger when not fishing. He logged for Simonson Logging, Winters Logging, Wullger and Warila Logging and retired from Nygaard Logging.
Abbie married Nettie Louise Adams in August 1954. They had three sons, Michael, Randy and Bruce. Abbie is survived by his wife, his sons, their spouses and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Abbie’s hobbies included woodworking, a talent he honed carving duck decoys, Swedish horses, as well as swans and geese, which often served as toys that the grandchildren and great-grandchildren rode around the house.
He also carved relief figures, mostly of fishing boats, on old net floats. He carved miniature duck decoys for his grandchildren. His decoys decorate the houses of his nieces, nephews, grandchildren and friends, as well as a museum exhibit in Kavalerovo, Russia.
In retirement, Abbie also enjoyed traveling. He and Nettie traveled to Finland a number of times to research the family tree, a task they also undertook on a trip to England and Scotland. They also spent three months living in Costa Rica. Abbie often came home with plants and seeds to cultivate in his backyard garden.
“He was a man, take him for all in all, I shall not look upon his like again.” (“Hamlet,” Act 1, Scene 2)
A gathering to celebrate Abbie’s life will be held this summer.
